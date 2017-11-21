Philadelphia Police Officers To Deliver Thanksgiving Meals To Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the 47th year in a row, Philadelphia police officials boxed up a meal with all the trimmings to be delivered to families in need as part of Operation Thanksgiving.

A turkey, stuffing, veggies, mashed potatoes and just about everything else that goes with a traditional Thanksgiving meal was packed up in front of police headquarters. The more than 400 packages will be delivered all throughout the city to families in need.

Commissioner Richard Ross says Operation Thanksgiving is something more and more officers are drawn to getting involved with every year.

“The spirit of giving seems to grow each and every year, and you can tell by the enthusiasm that’s out here, how quickly they push these boxes. It’s not just because it’s chilly, but because they want to be out here,” said Ross.

The packages will be delivered to families that were selected by community relations officers in each police district.