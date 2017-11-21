From Outdoor Projectors To Special Lights, These New Holiday Options Could Make Your Home Stand Out

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The time for holiday decorating is once again upon us and this year there are many ways to make your home stand out.

For starters, there are many new options in outdoor projectors.

“The biggest thing is the projectors. The selection has grown tremendously, it’s become more affordable,” says McNaughton’s Garden Center in Cherry Hill manager Tom Measey.

Motion LED lights are popular and some old- school trends are back like bubble lights and large-size colored bulbs.

Measey says another trend this year is going natural with twisted vines, mason jars and repurposed wood.

“Sustainable products made locally and handmade are the trend,” says Measey.

But maybe you’re ready to take it up a notch this year.

Themed artificial trees inside the new At Home store in Cherry Hill have literally left shoppers standing in their tracks.

“We noticed the upside-down tree the first time we were in here and there was like four of us standing around it,” says Brittany Reilly of Riverton.

The upside down Christmas tree is just one of about 250 artificial trees to choose from at At Home.

“I don’t know exactly how they did it, it’d be wild to decorate wouldn’t it,” marveled store director John Howland while standing next to the upside-down tree.

“It’s different, it’s unique, I don’t know it’s for me,” commented shopper Barbara Grazioli from Maple Shade.

What did catch her eye among the pink, blue and rainbow trees was the burgundy one.

“That’s the whole theme of my living room. So I was always happy with a green tree but now that I see that, I’m like I have to text my husband. I need that burgundy tree,” says Grazioli.

There is even a tree that can grow from 6 to 9 feet tall to fit your room.

So what statement will you make this holiday season?