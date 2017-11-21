Jeffery Insists Sunday Will Be Just Another Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery said before the season he had Sunday’s game against the Bears circled on his calendar. Several months and nine victories later, Jeffery is now saying Sunday will be just another day the office.

The current Eagle and former Bear wide receiver is making his presence felt with his new team. Jeffery has 38 catches for 567 yards and six touchdowns. Jeffery came to Philadelphia after playing his first five seasons in Chicago. With the Eagles at 9-1 and the team taking a successful one week at a time approach, Jeffery has little concern with what it will be like going against his former team.

“I’m just focused on our season,” said Jeffery. “Obviously, I still have friends over there. I’ve just been focused on what we’ve got going over here.”

Jeffery has benefited by an upgrade at quarterback in Philadelphia. The Bears have been seemingly searching for a quarterback since the days of Jim McMahon. There is no quarterback issue in Philadelphia, where Carson Wentz is emerging as one of the best signal callers in the game. For Jefferey, the opportunities on offense are plentiful. Jeffery also knew in the off-season that he could be a key piece to the puzzle for the Eagles’ improved offense.

“I was seeing what they were doing last year early in the season,” Jeffery said. “A few pieces here and there and the sky was the limit. We can just keep working and believing in each other. I think Coach Pederson said that before the season started that we had something special here.”

The Eagles are making the most of their 9-1 season. The team is not only sitting atop the NFL standings, but also enjoying their time off the field. For Jeffery and his teammates, going to work has never been more fun.

“I’ve been having so much fun this season,” Jeffery said. “For every game, I just look at it as a regular game. Hopefully, we come out to win and just have fun with it.”

Jeffery kept his poker face on Tuesday when he was bombarded with questions about facing his former team. Jeffery had 304 receptions and 26 touchdown catches for the Bears, but also had some rocky moments in Chicago. No matter what happens against his former team, Jeffery made it clear how much he enjoys being in his current city.

“I’m here in Philly now,” Jeffery said. “It was the best decision for me. I love it.”