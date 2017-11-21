Interview: Behind The Lights With ODESZA

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After three days of ODESZA this week, the Electric Factory in Philadelphia is going to have quite the PECO bill.

Live from an on-stage spaceship, the electronic duo of Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills kicked of a mini residency at the Philly venue Monday night with enough light and throat-rattling sound to start a sonic war. Backed by a sky-high screen blazing futurescapes, the pair of silhouettes danced and drummed between beams of light.

For the ever-evolving ODESZA, the live show isn’t the only thing that’s been bigger and brighter lately. The strength of their third studio album A Moment Apart has thrust Mills and Knight into new spaces and their notorious live show has sold out spots across the country.

“We finished the album and then went straight into kind of designing this show,” Knight explained earlier in the day as crews loaded in the evening’s equipment. “We basically redid everything from the ground up and that’s an incredibly daunting experience to be like, how do we revamp this thing? It took us like two months to just build the whole thing again with all this new production, new visuals, new players. It’s just a lot of moving pieces to configure in the right way, and that can be kind of intimidating.”

If Monday is any indication, things seemed to have come together as planned. Between the marching band and live horn players, the room-filling immersive experience still finds its roots in the building blocks that it started with.

We had the chance to talk with ODESZA before they took the stage Monday to discuss the show, who they want to work with next, and get cheesesteak tips for their three days in town. You can hear the entire interview here or the watch the video here.