Episode 3 Of KYW’s Original Podcast ‘Gone Cold’ Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

By Kristen Johanson
COLLINGDALE, PA (KYW) — In February of 1993, Fred Winner went to the bank. He dropped off checks from his check cashing business, and he picked up $10,000 in cash to take back to his store.

He did this every day. But on February 18, as soon as he got out of his car next to his variety store in the quiet borough of Collingdale, he was met by a person with a gun. Fred was shot, robbed, and left for dead.

You can listen and subscribe to Gone Cold KYW on radio.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Gone Cold is a true crime podcast about unsolved murders and cold cases in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley. The show is made by Kristen Johanson and Tom Rickert in the KYW Studios in Philadelphia.

fred winner 1 Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

61-year-old Fred Winner, owner of ‘Winner’s Variety Store’ in Collingdale, PA was shot and killed on February 18th, 1993. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

fred winner 2 Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

Fred Winner (left), with daughter Joy (center) and son Rick (right) on Rick’s wedding day. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

winner store then Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

THEN: Winner’s Variety Store on MacDade Blvd. in Collingdale, Delaware County in winter 1993. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

winner store now Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

NOW: An appliance store, now closed, stands where Winner Variety Store used to be, along MacDade Blvd. in Collingdale, Delaware County, PA. Photo Credit: Kristen Johanson

Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

THEN: Winner Variety store and O’Hagans Pub, on MacDade Blvd. in Collingdale, near Woodlawn Avenue, in winter 1993. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

macdade now Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

NOW: Former building where Winner Variety store stood, on MacDade Blvd. in Collingdale, near Woodlawn Avenue, next to O’Hagans Pub. Photo Credit: Kristen Johanson

winner varity memorial Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

Flowers, ribbons and flags decorate the front of Winner’s Variety store, near where owner Fred Winner was gunned down in February 1993. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

inside the store Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

Winner Variety store counter. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

inside store 21 Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

THEN: Behind the counter at Winner’s Variety. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

wawa now Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

NOW: Wawa convenience store, across the street where Winner’s Variety store once stood. Photo Credit: Kristen Johanson

alleyway Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

NOW: Alleyway next to Winner’s Variety store once stood. Photo Credit: Kristen Johanson

marie and joy 1 Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

Marie Avella and Joy Winner-Vasutaro with a picture of Fred Winner. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

marie and joy 2 Episode 3 Of KYWs Original Podcast Gone Cold Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

Marie Avella and Joy Winner-Vasutaro at the kitchen table in Winner-Vasataro’s home. Photo Credit: Joy Winner

