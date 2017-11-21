Episode 3 Of KYW’s Original Podcast ‘Gone Cold’ Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

COLLINGDALE, PA (KYW) — In February of 1993, Fred Winner went to the bank. He dropped off checks from his check cashing business, and he picked up $10,000 in cash to take back to his store.
He did this every day. But on February 18, as soon as he got out of his car next to his variety store in the quiet borough of Collingdale, he was met by a person with a gun. Fred was shot, robbed, and left for dead.
61-year-old Fred Winner, owner of ‘Winner’s Variety Store’ in Collingdale, PA was shot and killed on February 18th, 1993. Photo Credit: Joy Winner
Fred Winner (left), with daughter Joy (center) and son Rick (right) on Rick’s wedding day. Photo Credit: Joy Winner
THEN: Winner’s Variety Store on MacDade Blvd. in Collingdale, Delaware County in winter 1993. Photo Credit: Joy Winner
NOW: An appliance store, now closed, stands where Winner Variety Store used to be, along MacDade Blvd. in Collingdale, Delaware County, PA. Photo Credit: Kristen Johanson
THEN: Winner Variety store and O’Hagans Pub, on MacDade Blvd. in Collingdale, near Woodlawn Avenue, in winter 1993. Photo Credit: Joy Winner
NOW: Former building where Winner Variety store stood, on MacDade Blvd. in Collingdale, near Woodlawn Avenue, next to O’Hagans Pub. Photo Credit: Kristen Johanson
Flowers, ribbons and flags decorate the front of Winner’s Variety store, near where owner Fred Winner was gunned down in February 1993. Photo Credit: Joy Winner
Winner Variety store counter. Photo Credit: Joy Winner
THEN: Behind the counter at Winner’s Variety. Photo Credit: Joy Winner
NOW: Wawa convenience store, across the street where Winner’s Variety store once stood. Photo Credit: Kristen Johanson
NOW: Alleyway next to Winner’s Variety store once stood. Photo Credit: Kristen Johanson
Marie Avella and Joy Winner-Vasutaro with a picture of Fred Winner. Photo Credit: Joy Winner
Marie Avella and Joy Winner-Vasutaro at the kitchen table in Winner-Vasataro’s home. Photo Credit: Joy Winner