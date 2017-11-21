Episode 3 Of KYW’s Original Podcast ‘Gone Cold’ Revisits Unsolved Collingdale Murder

COLLINGDALE, PA (KYW) — In February of 1993, Fred Winner went to the bank. He dropped off checks from his check cashing business, and he picked up $10,000 in cash to take back to his store.

He did this every day. But on February 18, as soon as he got out of his car next to his variety store in the quiet borough of Collingdale, he was met by a person with a gun. Fred was shot, robbed, and left for dead.

You can listen and subscribe to Gone Cold KYW on radio.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Gone Cold is a true crime podcast about unsolved murders and cold cases in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley. The show is made by Kristen Johanson and Tom Rickert in the KYW Studios in Philadelphia.