Specially-Trained Dogs Helping In Search For 4 Missing Residents Following Senior Living Facility Fire

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Specially-trained dogs are helping in the search for four residents still unaccounted for after last Thursday’s inferno at a senior living facility in West Chester.

Dozens of federal, local and state authorities are sifting through Barclay Friends, still searching for the missing elderly people.

“The four people unaccounted for, one is a married couple, the wife 89 years old, the husband 92 years old,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. “There is an 85-year-old woman who has yet to be accounted for, and a 93-year-old woman.”

Authorities say they were inside the center when a massive five-alarm fire rang out.

“And in moments, it ripped through the building, getting all the way up through the ceiling, creating a raing inferno,” said Hogan.

Investigators were only able to get into the site on Monday due to structural instability since the fire was so intense, and hotspots were burning for two days.

On Monday night and again Tuesday morning, recovery efforts involved investigators being lowered into the burned down building with a crane.

Investigators could also be seen roaming the remnants of the facility with what appears to be cadaver dogs.

Authorities are hoping to soon recover the four missing residents and bring their families some peace.