Delco Chocolate Factory Is A Hidden Sweet Spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the sweetest places on earth is in Delaware County.

The Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Eddystone is a place where most of the cocoa in the United States gets imported.

“So many big companies in the chocolate business import their beans here,” factory employee Jean-Marc Desheraud said. “You’ve got imports; we have cows and milk to make milk chocolate. And so that’s why it’s a premium location.”

This perfect setting is what gives Eddystone a sweet spot.

“You will never see something on your plate or in your store but you will by a product that our company produced but you don’t know that it is actually us,” Desheraud said.

The plant in Eddystone is enormous and is just one of more than 50 Barry Callebaut factories worldwide.

Nearly 1.2 million tons of the cocoa powder is processed for food you probably have in your pant try.