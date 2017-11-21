Philadelphia Charter School Receives National Honor, Mayoral Visit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia charter school is celebrating a national honor.

Students at the MaST Charter wore blue ribbons to mark the school’s Blue Ribbon award from the U.S. Education Department.

.@PhillyMayor does a little cheerleading, entering MaST Charter Blue Ribbon celebration pic.twitter.com/s9rFb6MdLx — Mike DeNardo (@DeNardoKYW) November 21, 2017

McCall Elementary, a district school, was the only other Philadelphia school to be honored this year.

Mayor Kenney toured the school, and saw its flatscreens and colorful displays in the hallways and classrooms.

ALSO READ: ‘Trouble In Toyland’ Report Highlights Dangerous Toys This Holiday Season

“This school has already won many awards, produced National Merit Scholars and continues to innovate every single year,” he said.

The mayor got a look at the school’s robotics program.

Robotics students at Blue Ribbon-winning MaST Charter show off for @PhillyMayor pic.twitter.com/rqcCY8gNk5 — Mike DeNardo (@DeNardoKYW) November 21, 2017

“They learn computer programming in third and fourth grade and they’re building ferris wheels and soccer players that move back and forth that are programmed,” said School CEO John Swoyer.

MaST opened a second location in Lawncrest last year, and has applied to the School Reform Commission for 2600 new seats at a third site.