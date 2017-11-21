Philadelphia Is Using Art As New Weapon In War Against Litter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Litter on the sidewalks and in the streets is nothing new to Philadelphia, and a city survey recently showed, it’s a big concern among residents.

A joint effort between the Philadelphia Mural Arts Program and the Streets Department is looking to make sure more garbage, ends up in trash cans, by making them visually stimulating.

“We wrapped these big bellies with young people in our art education program,” said Jane Golden, executive director of the city’s Mural Arts Program.

Shanae Evers is one of the students who designed, drew and painted the trash cans which are now at 50 locations around the city.

“It’s a way to make the city prettier, and in a way it compels people use the trash can to make the city cleaner, and make it more presentable for people who want to come and visit the city,” Shanae said.

She says she hopes these eye-catching designs draw people in, to properly throw away their trash.

“It’s like really vibrant colors, colors that pop out and you’re just like oh my goodness what’s this? This is amazing,” she said.

These new designs seem to already be catching on with people around the city, who say throwing away their trash just got a lot cooler.

“These designs are really cool, these students are amazing,” said one happy Philadelphian.

“I love the idea and the concept, I don’t see how you wouldn’t want throw your trash away in one of these,” another person said.

Shanae says she is loves the feedback she’s getting.

It makes me feel like really accomplished, my purpose is fulfilled for this trash can, and people are actually using the trash can that I put the design on,” she said. “It’s amazing. It’s one of the best things ever.

Some of these trash cans can be found on South Broad Street, Passyunk Avenue and 52nd Street.