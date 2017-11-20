Zeoli Show Log 11.20.17

By Rich Zeoli

3:05 pm- Kirsten Gillibrand declared that Bill Clinton should have resigned the presidency during the Monica Lewinsky scandal

3:19 pm-President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula.

3:53 pm-TV cameras showed Jerry Jones in the owner’s box during the game, with Gov. Chris Christie seated just behind him.

4:01 pm-Democrats see backlash over Republicans’ tax bill as a key to winning in the suburbs.

4:29 pm-PBS has decided to cut Al Franken’s appearance from its upcoming television special honoring David Letterman.

4:39 pm- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been named in a sexual harassment lawsuit, which accuses the New York Democrat of ignoring the sexual abuse of a state official.

5:04 pm- Morning Joe suggested that Trump practiced “blatant racism” by asking for fealty from a black man, noting that he went as far as to call Ball “very ungrateful.”

5:25 pm-Don’t hunt Elephants, hunt these 5 animals in America instead.

5:42 pm- Kellyanne Conway was asked by Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” whether she was saying Alabamans should vote for Moore.

 

 

 

 

