WWE Royal Rumble In Philly Kicks Off With NXT Takeover

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Philadelphia set to host the 30th Anniversary of the WWE Royal Rumble at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28th, the weekend will begin with NXT TakeOver on Saturday, January 27th.
Tickets for NXT TakeOver will become available on Friday, December 1st at 10:00 a.m. WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
The Wells Fargo Center will host four straight nights of WWE Events for the first time ever:
- NXT TakeOver – Saturday, January 27, 2018
- WWE Royal Rumble – Sunday, January 28, 2018
- WWE Monday Night Raw® – Monday, January 29, 2018
- WWE SmackDown® Live on Tuesday, January 30, 2018
“We have had a long-standing relationship with WWE that dates back to 1974 at the Spectrum,” said Comcast Spectacor’s John Page, President, Wells Fargo Complex. “The Wells Fargo Center has hosted many incredible WWE events over the past 20 years, including WrestleMania XV (1999). Royal Rumble 2018 will build on that success as we will welcome WWE fans from all over the world to Philadelphia.”