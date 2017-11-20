Uber Teams With MADD To Offer Free Rides On Thanksgiving Eve

CBS Local — Heading to the Hamptons for Thanksgiving? Uber is trying to make the trip much safer this year by offering free rides on Thanksgiving Eve.

The ride hailing service is teaming up Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to offer Long Island residents and visitors free transportation to their destinations in Nassau and Suffolk Counties Wednesday night.

Uber customers who use the code “Safe Ride LI” will be able to claim two free rides, worth up to $15 each, from 9 p.m. Wednesday night until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving Eve has become one of the busiest drinking days of the year. Known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving has also become one of the deadliest days for drivers traveling for the holiday. According to the Department of Transportation, over 800 people died in alcohol-related accidents during the last five Thanksgiving holiday weekends.

Nearly 51 million Americans will be flying or driving to their holiday destination this year; 1.5 million more than last Thanksgiving weekend.