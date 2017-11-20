Phillies Announce 2018 Spring Training Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spring Training will be here before you know it, and the Phillies will begin their first season under new manager Gabe Kapler.

2018 Spring Training will begin with a full squad workout on Monday, February 19, at Spectrum Field, with pitchers and catchers reporting for their first workout the week before on Wednesday, February 14.

The first exhibition game will be on Thursday, February 22nd against the University of Tampa.

 

The complete Spring Training schedule is available at phillies.com.

