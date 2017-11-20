New Jersey’s Next Governor To Call For Raising Minimum Wage

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Gov.-elect Phil Murphy wants New Jersey to raise the minimum wage.

The Democrat on Monday will join Democratic legislative leaders and labor officials for a raise the wage event in Trenton.

During the campaign, Murphy supported boosting the state’s minimum wage from $8.44 an hour to $15 an hour. However, Murphy wanted to phase in the increase over several years to make it easier for small businesses.

Murphy takes over when Republican Gov. Chris Christie leaves office on Jan. 16.

