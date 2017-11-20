Misconduct Complaints About Philly Police Now Available Online

By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials have launched a new ‘mode of transparency’ as a way to enhance how police deal with the public.

All complaints made against Philly officers within the last five years can now viewed on the city’s website.

Public Affairs Captain Sekou Kinebrew says the new database is an extension of how they have been tracking each grievance.

“It’s being done now in a way that’s certainly more user-friendly, certainly more accessible to the general public,” Kinebrew said, “and it definitely furthers our goal for transparency.

Each gripe contains the initials of the officer, their district, a brief description of what happened, where and when it happened, and whether it’s being investigated or has been resolved.

“And we are not putting the civilians name either,” Kinebrew explained. “So as a matter of consistency, we are protecting the identities of all involved.”

The hope is to track and identify specific problems.

“The more people who know about it, the more useful it will be as a bridge building tool,” Kinebrew said.

More than 450 complaints have been filed so far this year.

