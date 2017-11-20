Woman Dead, Man Injured In Kutztown Shooting

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Kutztown are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured.
Officers were called to a residence on East Main Street and Kemp Street for a report of an apparent domestic dispute, Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Catherine Kriebel dead on her porch and across the street they found 50-year-old Gerald Fusner with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Fusner was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital and is expected to survive.
An autopsy will be completed to determine cause of death for Kriebel.