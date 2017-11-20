Officers Cleared In Use Of Force In King Of Prussia Mall Shooting

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Officials have found that the officer-involved shooting at the King of Prussia Mall parking garage last month was lawful.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced Monday the officers were justified in shooting 23-year-old Kalin Jackson during the Oct. 29 incident at the King of Prussia Mall parking garage.

According to investigators, Jackson was wanted for an armed robbery at the King of Prussia Mall the day before. Police in Wilmington were also looking for Jackson for an armed carjacking and kidnapping on Oct. 26. When police tracked Jackson down at the King of Prussia Mall, investigators say, he rammed two police cars and tried to run down officers.

That’s when officers opened fire, striking Jackson.

“The evidence showed that this was an armed and dangerous man who was putting the lives of innocent bystanders and of the Upper Merion police officers at risk,” said Steele. “Our investigation determined the facts of this case supported the use of deadly force and therefore did not warrant any criminal charge against the officers involved.”

The Upper Merion police officers involved were placed on desk duty during the investigation and have since resumed regular duty.