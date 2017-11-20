Joel Embiid Questionable With Left Knee Soreness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid took a scary fall midway through the third quarter in Saturday’s loss to the Warriors.

Embiid did stay in the game, but he is listed as a “game-time decision” for Monday’s game against the Jazz with “left knee soreness.”

Embiid, 23, missed his first two NBA seasons due to injury and played in just 32 games last season before suffering a knee injury.

This season, Embiid has played in 13 of 15 games. He’s averaging 22.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game while playing over 29 minutes on average.

After the loss on Saturday, Embiid tweeted: