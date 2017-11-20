2017 Holiday Guide: Hottest Tech Gifts That Should Be On Your List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you have any tech lovers on your holiday shopping list this year? The folks at CNET have some gift suggestions. 3 On Your Side’s Jim Donovan takes a look at some of the top items from their holiday buying guide.

Looking for a game system for someone on your list?

“The Nintendo Switch, this is for the gaming device of the year. It’s really fun because you can use it as a mobile device. You can also pop off these little controllers play with two people, hook it up to your television play it there,” said CNET Editor in Chief, Lindsey Turrentine.

Turrentine says the Fitbit Ulta is also among their top picks.

“If you have someone in your family who’s been thinking about a smartwatch but is also into fitness, and can’t decide. We really like the Fitbit Ulta. Costs $150 dollars. What we love about it, it lasts for 7 days on one charge. It’s comfortable. It looks pretty good and it notifies you of your calls and your texts,” said Turrentine.

But several of CNET’s favorites this year are all about audio.

“If you have an iPhone user, Apple’s AirPods, little hard to get last year. They cost $160 dollars which is pretty reasonable for wireless earbuds and even though people think that they look kinda funny, we really like them. They pair seamlessly with phones.

Willing to spend a little more?

“On the more high-end side, these Bose QuietComfort 35 II. They cost $350 dollars. They’re noise canceling headphones and they’re the best ones we’ve tested. They really do block out the noise, we love these. And finally in the audio realm, Sonos One. It costs $200 dollars. It’s like a higher end version of the Amazon Echo. You can use Alexa through this to control a smart home environment or just to ask questions. And next year it will also work with Google assistant. It sounds fantastic.

CNET has lots of other suggestions, including some tech gifts that are under $50 dollars.

