Family Says They’re Optimistic Of Ridge’s Full Recovery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The family of former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge says they’re cautiously optimistic that he’ll make a full recovery, four days after suffering a heart attack.

A Monday statement issued through a family spokesman said Ridge remained in an intensive care unit in Austin, Texas, where he was attending a Republican Governors Association conference.

Ridge’s wife Michele says doctors are encouraged by his progress, although they caution there’s a “long road ahead.”

They say Ridge has made steady progress since undergoing an emergency cardiac catheterization, and doctors have removed some of the machines used to stabilize him. They also say he’s been responding to doctors.

Ridge, a Republican, was a two-term Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

