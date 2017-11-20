‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dies At 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Earle Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died.

Jordan Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, says that Hyman died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 91.

A North Carolina native, Hyman made his Broadway debut as a teenager in 1943. He would go on to become a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theater. In 1980 Hyman received a Tony nomination for “The Lady From Dubuque.”

We have gained another Angel. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Hyman is best known, however, for “The Cosby Show” where he played the father to Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable, even though he was only 11 years his senior. He earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for the role in 1986.

Earle Hyman brought love, dignity and integrity to Grandpa Huxtable. Thank you, Earle, you will live forever. — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) November 20, 2017

