Eagles Win 8 Straight After Dominating Dallas 37-9

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — It took a little more time than usual, but the Eagles team that the NFL has been accustomed to seeing this season finally made an appearance in the second half—and served notice to the nation that the Eagles are a serious Super Bowl threat.

The Eagles scored on their first three second-half possessions in erasing a sluggish first half to devour the Dallas Cowboys, 37-9, at AT & T Stadium and all but clinched the NFC East.

The Eagles have now won eight-straight games in moving to an NFL-best 9-1 and four a commanding four-game lead in the NFC East over the 5-5 Cowboys with six games left. It marks the first time the Eagles won eight-straight games since 2003. The Eagles have scored 30 points or more in their last four games.

Carson Wentz completed 14 of 27 for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles pounded Dallas for 215 yards rushing on 33 carries, averaging 6.5 yards a carry. The Eagles had a 71-yard run, a 30-yard run and a 17-yard run. Jay Ajayi picked up 91 yards on 7 carries, LeGarrette Blount had 57 yards on 13 carries and undrafted rookie Corey Clement pounded away for 50 yards on 6 carries.

“At halftime, we didn’t really change anything, we committed to the run and stayed between the tackles,” Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson said. “We were a little off in the passing game and you could see Carson getting a little frustrated a bit. We kept with the game plan and stayed the course.

“[Carson] wanted to perform so well and he is one of those guys that never quits. We kept dialing his number. I think these guys believe now and it’s a strength this team has now. The players have the confident mindset when they take the field on game day that they won’t be denied.”

Defensively, the Eagles forced Dak Prescott into three interceptions and the Dallas offense without a touchdown, having to settle for three field goals—all in the first half.

The Eagles did this without kicker Jake Elliott, who left the game after the first half after suffering a head injury in making a tackle on the opening kickoff.

It was a game of halves. In the first half, the Eagles scored 7 points, had 115 total yards, compared to bursting out for 30 points and 268 yards. The Eagles finished with 383 yards of total offense to Dallas’ 225. The Eagles held the Cowboys to 99 yards of total offense in the second half.