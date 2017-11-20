Eagles Vs Cowboys: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There were many things to like, a few to dislike and a lot to look forward to after the Eagles’ 37-9 thrashing over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Sunday night.

The Good

Receiver Alshon Jeffery’s amazing third quarter 17-yard touchdown catch that put the Eagles up 29-9.

Quarterback Carson Wentz recovering from a rough first half to complete 14 of 27 passes for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins’ interception in the end zone with 7:01 left to play.

Running back Corey Clement is proving 31 other NFL teams wrong. The Glassboro product went undrafted and can play in the NFL. His 11-yard touchdown and two-point conversion gave the Eagles a 15-9 lead.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson continues to play well. He had three tackles and deflected two passes in the first half.

Safety Rodney McLeod’s first-half interception.

Cornerback Ronald Darby’s second-quarter interception resulted in no points. Darby also deflected the pass that resulted in McLeod’s interception.

Defensive end Derek Barnett’s second-quarter 12-yard sack. Barnett later stripped Dak Prescott that resulted in a

Running back Kenjon Barner’s 4-yard TD run on the Eagles’ opening drive.

Running back Jay Ajayi’s 71-yard run that set up the Eagles’ second third quarter score.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and right guard Brandon Brooks opening up a huge hole for Jay Ajayi’s 71-yard run.

Receiver Torrey Smith’s 11-yard TD reception with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill coming in to kick for Jake Elliott, who was injured in the first half.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham 37-yard fumble return for a 37-9 Eagles’ lead with 10:43 left to play.

The Bad

Wentz misfiring in the first half. He made a few bad throws, and even got away with a few errant tosses that could have spelled big trouble.

The Ugly

The Eagles’ lost contain on the opening kickoff, which led to a Dallas field goal.