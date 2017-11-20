Formerly Conjoined Twins Go Home For First Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, formerly conjoined twins, Erin and Abby Delaney, were discharged to return home to North Carolina just in time for Thanksgiving.
The twins were conjoined at the head. Their separation surgery was done in June.
Since then, they had a series of setbacks and other surgeries. But Monday after 485 days at CHOP, the girls who are now 15 months old are well enough to head home for the very first time.
Doctors say they’ll need additional surgeries as they grow.