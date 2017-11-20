Chester County Opticians Offering Free Glasses To Barclay Friends Fire Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chester County Opticians is offering free glasses to the West Chester senior living facility fire victims.
“We are saddened at the tragedy and the fire has misplaced so many at Barclay Friends and would like to reach out to those who have lost their glasses in the fire,” said the business in a statement.
Chester County Opticians says they will be offering free lens at either of their two West Chester locations this week.
To learn more you may contact the West Goshen Office at 610-692-8300 or the Parkway Office at 610-692-5019.
DA: 4 People Remain Unaccounted For, Presumed Dead Following Fire At West Chester Senior Living Facility
The fire last week at Barclay Friends left more than two dozen injured.
A husband and wife, as well as two other elderly women are still missing “and we aren’t expecting good news,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said on Monday.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.