Bernard Hopkins Hands Out Turkeys To Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the spirit of the holiday season, a famous Philadelphia boxer is giving back to the local community.
Bernard Hopkins, along with his family and volunteers, handed out 500 turkeys on Monday to those in need at the Spring Garden Wash and Lube. They distributed another 600 turkeys to people at the PriceRite supermarket in Camden, New Jersey.
Hopkins says he keeps coming back year after year because it’s the right the thing to do.
“A lot of times we take it for granted that everyone has the same things that me and you have, but they don’t,” Hopkins said. “I think this is the thing to do to help our fellow neighbor, our fellow brother and our fellow sister.
It’s the fifth year for Hopkins’ turkey giveaways.