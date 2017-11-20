ACA Enrollment Off To Fast Start, But Deadline Looms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Independence Blue Cross reports that enrollment in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace is off to a record-breaking start: up 35 percent over last year. The company is urging subscribers to get signed up before the holiday rush.

The enrollment period is much shorter this year than ever in the program’s history, and the advertising budget has been slashed by 90 percent, so Blue Cross is going directly to subscribers with its Independence Express Truck.

“We are at the Bala Cynwyd shopping center,” said vice-president Koleen Cavanaugh. She says the truck will be at Belmont and City Avenue, near Lord and Taylor’s, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day this week except for Thanksgiving — then it will move to Lawrence Park.

“We’re here with agents that can assist members with the application process and get them enrolled in coverage,” Cavanaugh said.

Despite Republican efforts to end or thwart the Affordable Care Act, Cavanaugh says more than half of those signing up are eligible for plans with no monthly payments.

You can see where the truck is going to be through December 15th here:

You can also make an appointment with a navigator through the non-profit PA Health Access Network by calling (877) 570-3642 or go directly to the ACA website to sign up:

The deadline for enrolling is Dec. 15.