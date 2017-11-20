Abington-Jefferson Health Makes It Easier, Safer To Register For Outpatient Tests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re heading to the hospital for an outpatient test, you can now leave your photo ID at home.

Hospital registration workers ask you for photo identification before providing any services. Employees at Abington-Jefferson Health now just ask for your hand. Patient registration manager, Kimberly Poderis says it’s fast; you just put your hand, palm down on a scanner.

“Once you’re enrolled in palm scanning you do not need to show your photo ID at any of the sites that are using palm scanning,” she said. “This is better because it looks at the vein patterns within each person’s hand and no two people are going to have the same patterns within their hand.

She says it reduces medical record mistakes and insurance fraud and it makes registration a bit faster.

Scanners are now used at all outpatients areas and will move to the emergency room in January.