A Veggie A Day Keeps Heart Failure Away

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heart failure is one of the most serious health problems facing Americans in 2017.

If the heart failure is bad enough it can create what is called a “cardiac cripple.”

This is someone who literally becomes short of breath after taking just a few steps.

According to a new report from the American Heart Association, people whose dietary patterns include five or more fruit or vegetable portions a day are at a significantly reduced risk of heart failure compared to individuals who did not have plant-based foods in her diet.

The reduction in the development of heart failure was 28 percent for these people. These people ate five-to-seven servings of fruits and vegetables every day while avoiding processed foods.

The most important information related to this study is the fact that we know this type of diet is helpful for a wide variety of health issues, with heart failure and its prevention being just the latest piece of information.