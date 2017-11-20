Australia’s National Dish Is Making Its Way To 76ers Games 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is home to the cheesesteak but that may soon change.
The Philadelphia 76ers will now be selling Australia’s national dish – the beef pie.
The flaky pastry is filled with beef and a gravy, and is considered the “Australian cheesesteak.”
It’s all part of a partnership between the 76ers and Australian-based company Four’N Twenty.
The beef-filled pastry will be sold at every home game throughout the 2017-18 season.
The Sixers current roster features Australian-born 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons and former Australian National Team Head Coach Brett Brown.