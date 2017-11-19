WEATHER BLOG: Heavy Winds Can Make For Hazardous Travel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wind advisory remains in effect through 4 p.m. Sunday across the Delaware Valley. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible through the afternoon and some locations have already seen gusts over 50 mph. With many people beginning their travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this weekend, drivers should be mindful of these strong winds. Winds like we are dealing with Sunday can make driving very difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Here are some of the maximum wind gusts we have seen so far today:

Fleetwood, PA (Berks): 56mph

NE Philadelphia, PA: 53mph

Atlantic City, NJ (Atlantic): 53mph

Pennsauken, NJ (Camden): 51mph

Wilmington, DE (New Castle): 48mph

Winds will begin to diminish Sunday night, but it will still remain breezy as low temperatures fall into the mid 30’s.