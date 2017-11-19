Elementary School Teacher Dies In Roxborough House Fire: ‘She Was Just A Wonderful Person’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood kills a beloved member of the community, and now donations are pouring in for the loved ones she left behind.

The well-respected educator was pulled from her burning home Sunday morning. She died at the hospital.

Shelia Taylor-Hawkins taught at Shawmont School for a decade. She leaves behind a daughter and grandchildren. They were staying with her, and lost everything in this fire.

And then, a neighborhood and beyond, answered a call for help.

Former students said Taylor-Hawkins, a third grade teacher, was a fixture in the community. Calls to 911 for help began pouring in around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, reporting heavy smoke and flames inside of the Renz Street home.

Neighbors heard screams for help, and grabbed ladders to rescue those inside, including Taylor-Hakwin’s daughter and at least one of her grandchildren.

“She was just a wonderful person,” said student Michael Carney. “Loving and caring, she was just a wonderful person.”

Taylor-Hawkins was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries in the aftermath of the deadly fire.

“They have nothing,” said Stephanie Conroy. “It’s gone. Everything.”

The community stepped up to help this grief-stricken family.

“It’s a small community, so once you hear somebody is in need, we all pull together,” she said. “It’s just the way it is.”

They put out the word for help.

“They donated everything it’s amazing,” Conroy said.

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, clothes, gift cards and money were dropped off.

“Amazing,” she said. “Roxborough’s amazing. The community has come together, and they donated since the Sunday morning fire.”

A heavy-hearted community remembering a woman whom the principal of Shawmont School tells Eyewitness News had a heart big enough to fill a room.

“She just helped me with my grades,” Michael said. “Whenever I would do bad, she just helped me back, get my grades back up, one of my favorite teachers.”

The fire is not considered to be suspicious.

Shawmont principal Robert McGrogan said Taylor-Hawkins had a caring and nurturing spirit, and he spent the day calling the families in her class.

Additional counselors will be at the school on Monday.

McGrogan says he’s been choked up over knowing a class of 8-year-old children will no longer have a teacher who’s so loved by the community.