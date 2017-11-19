Flashpoint: Vote to Dissolve the SRC, Mother Shackled During Childbirth, And Thanksgiving Outreach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We discuss the recent vote to dissolve the School Reform Commission.

Mayor Jim Kenney has pledged that the City of Philadelphia will cover the $700 million dollar deficit predicted to plague the school district over the next five years.

Will the city be able to deliver? What’s the plan for raising the money? What does the end of the SRC mean to families?

Flashpoint Host and KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Councilwoman Helen Gym, a longtime community organizer and education reform advocate; Bill Green, a former City Councilman and former chair of the SRC who is the only current member of the SRC who voted against dissolution; and Sharif El-Mekki, a teacher turned administrator who is currently principal of Mastery Charter School- Shoemaker Campus.

The Newsmaker for this week is Mary Baxter aka “Isis Tha Savior.”

She made headlines when she linked up with Van Jones and NJ Senator Corey Booker to help push policy that would provide more humane treatment to women who are pregnant while incarcerated.

Finally, the Changemaker of the week is the D.I.V.A.S. Ministry Group, which is holding a special Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

Flashpoint airs every Saturday at 9:30pm and Sunday at 8:30am on KYW Newsradio 1060AM.