Stockton University To Host Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch

By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice will be visiting a Philadelphia area college in the new year.

Stockton University in Atlantic County has announced that Justice Neil Gorsuch will be speaking at a special event on campus on January 23. University vice president Michael Angulo says Stockton was able to secure Gorsuch through the efforts of the Hughes Center for Public Policy. But the event will only be open to the university community.

“Our performing arts center has limited seating and we really do want to encourage our student body, this will be their first week back at school,” Angulo said, “so we’re anticipating strong interest from our student population.”

Angulo says Stockton has a robust political science program and 9,000 students enrolled on campus.

He says this is the second United States Justice to visit the university. Sandra Day O’Connor spoke there in 2014.

