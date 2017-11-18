Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Causing Major Headache For Motorists

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Race Weekend in Philadelphia. Saturday’s half-marathon and 8K caused major delays for many motorists in and around Center City. And with Sunday’s full marathon, drivers can expect much of the same or maybe even worse.
Allow for extra time.
“The Ben Franklin Parkway is shut down, Kelly Drive closed….”
With all of those closures in and around Center City, marathon weekend is keeping the team in the KYW 24 hour Traffic Center on their toes.
Editor Marissa Fuller says the closures and gridlock have many motorist stressed out, like one caller Fuller attempted to calm down.
“She was crying and she just didn’t know what to do,” Fuller said. “She was starting her first day of her new job and she was going to be late and she was going into Center City.”
Others are giving updates on how long it takes to get in or out of the city.
The traffic center says one of the best north south routes is Delaware Avenue, but getting to it could be a bit of a challenge.
The following streets will be affected across the city:
- 18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
- 22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 22nd Streets
- Arch Street, from 6th to 16th Street
- 6th Street, from Market to Chestnut Streets
- 5th Street from Chestnut to Race
- South Penn Square
- Juniper from Chestnut to Market
- John F. Kennedy Blvd., from Juniper to 17th Streets
- 15th Street, from Race to Chestnut Streets
- 16th Street, from Chestnut to Race Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front to 7th Streets
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust Streets
- Lombard from 5th to Broad Streets
- 13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestunt Street
- Walnut Street from 6th to 34th Streets
- 34th Street, Walnut to Girard Ave.
- Girard Ave., 40th to 33rd St.
- 33rd St. from Girard to C.B. Moore
- Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
The following streets will be affected across the city on Sunday, November 19:
- 18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets
- 21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets
- 22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 22nd to 16th Streets
- Arch Street, between 16th to 3rd Streets
- 4th Street, between Arch to Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front to 7th Streets
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge to Market Streets
- Chestnut Street, from 6th to 34th Streets
- 34th Street, Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drives
- West Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from West Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Foundtain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- Black Road
- Martin Luther King Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Green Lane
Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 18.
On Sunday, November 19th for the Philadelphia Marathon, due to enhanced security, City of Philadelphia “no-parking” regulations will be enforced strictly and all vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Drivers impacted are encouraged to contact Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, on Sunday, the Parkway, from 20th to 25th Streets, will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other streets along the race course will reopen as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.