Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Causing Major Headache For Motorists

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Race Weekend in Philadelphia. Saturday’s half-marathon and 8K caused major delays for many motorists in and around Center City. And with Sunday’s full marathon, drivers can expect much of the same or maybe even worse.

Allow for extra time.

“The Ben Franklin Parkway is shut down, Kelly Drive closed….”

With all of those closures in and around Center City, marathon weekend is keeping the team in the KYW 24 hour Traffic Center on their toes.

Editor Marissa Fuller says the closures and gridlock have many motorist stressed out, like one caller Fuller attempted to calm down.

“She was crying and she just didn’t know what to do,” Fuller said. “She was starting her first day of her new job and she was going to be late and she was going into Center City.”

Others are giving updates on how long it takes to get in or out of the city.

The traffic center says one of the best north south routes is Delaware Avenue, but getting to it could be a bit of a challenge.

The following streets will be affected across the city:

18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets

22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 22nd Streets

Arch Street, from 6th to 16th Street

6th Street, from Market to Chestnut Streets

5th Street from Chestnut to Race

South Penn Square

Juniper from Chestnut to Market

John F. Kennedy Blvd., from Juniper to 17th Streets

15th Street, from Race to Chestnut Streets

16th Street, from Chestnut to Race Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7th Streets

6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust Streets

Lombard from 5th to Broad Streets

13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestunt Street

Walnut Street from 6th to 34th Streets

34th Street, Walnut to Girard Ave.

Girard Ave., 40th to 33rd St.

33rd St. from Girard to C.B. Moore

Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

The following streets will be affected across the city on Sunday, November 19:

18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill Streets

21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets

22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch Streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 22nd to 16th Streets

Arch Street, between 16th to 3rd Streets

4th Street, between Arch to Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (Southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7th Streets

6th Street, from Bainbridge to Market Streets

Chestnut Street, from 6th to 34th Streets

34th Street, Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drives

West Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from West Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Foundtain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

Black Road

Martin Luther King Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Green Lane

Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets that are adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants. All streets are scheduled to be reopened by 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 18.

On Sunday, November 19th for the Philadelphia Marathon, due to enhanced security, City of Philadelphia “no-parking” regulations will be enforced strictly and all vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Drivers impacted are encouraged to contact Philadelphia Parking Authority. In addition, on Sunday, the Parkway, from 20th to 25th Streets, will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other streets along the race course will reopen as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.