NJ Congressional Delegation Mostly Opposed Reforms In Federal Flood Insurance Which Passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — The House in Washington voted this past week to renew the National Flood Insurance Program with changes that don’t sit well with many members of the New Jersey delegation. One of them was quite vocal in his opposition of the House floor.

The 21st Century Flood Reform Act will extend the flood insurance program for 5 years, but premiums will go up. All but two members of New Jersey’s delegation voted no. Republican Frank LoBiondo, whose district covers the South Jersey shore, said a bipartisan alternative was abandoned by his colleagues.

“Now we have a situation that makes me angry,” LoBiondo said on the house floor. “Angry because we’re picking winners and losers. Angry because the misery index for some members is more important for the misery index in my district or the Northeast.”

It’s an area where a lot of people are still trying to recover from Superstorm Sandy five years later.

Fellow New Jersey Republican Tom MacArthur, who also represents parts of the shore, voted in favor. In a statement, he says this bill “ensures that every coastal resident and business has access to the flood insurance program at affordable rates, increases investment in mitigation and instills more accountability at FEMA. I am particularly pleased that I was able to add bill language prohibiting FEMA from hiring disbarred attorneys, a bizarre practice that was rampant during the Sandy claims review process.”

The measure now goes to the Senate, where action must be taken before the end of the year before the program expires.