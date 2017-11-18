Police: Driver Shot And Killed, Crashes Vehicle Into West Philadelphia Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was killed Saturday night in West Philadelphia after being shot while he was driving.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. along the 600 block of North 52nd Street.
Authorities say a 29-year-old man was shot twice in his right side while driving a black dodge mini van.
Investigators say that following the shooting, the driver then crashed the vehicle into the side of a building.
The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he would later be pronounced dead.
There is no word if anyone one else was injured.
Police say no arrests have been made, and a weapon has not been recovered.