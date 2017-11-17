What’s Cooking on 1060: New Comfort Food Restaurant Opens In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After three years of planning, an American comfort food restaurant has opened in the Rittenhouse Square area.

This week, Caitlin Rorer and her husband Chris quietly opened Keen.

“The name Keen comes from my maiden name, Keenie.”

Keen is located at 1708 Lombard Street.

“It was Asteral Plane and Fish and Brick, and we bought it from Brick and we really had to tear it down and make the walls better and make the functionality better.”

She says it took three years to design.

“It really became an art project and we really wanted to take a page out of Asteral Plane’s book and make it funky and eclectic and fun and whimsical!”

Rorer describes the food as seasonal American comfort food.

“The chef is Antonella Bienda. We went to The Restaurant School together and we were college roommates, and we’re really going for a family oriented place.”

What are the highlights?

“I think our pig candy is a total winner. It is our spice-maple bacon. Our veggie burger is on point! The big sexy salad and our boneless shortrib is really tasty.”

And she says she’s really excited about their take-out program.

“We have take-out wine, which I’m really excited about. There’s not a liquor store in the area so we’re hoping to get those to-gos!”

