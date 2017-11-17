The Theories Behind Psoriasis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When it comes to the skin condition psoriasis and its causes, scientists have taken two views on what triggers it.

Some people view it as an immune disorder that affects the skin. This is known as the “inside-out hypothesis.”

Others think it is a skin disorder that alters the immune system. That’s called the “outside-in hypothesis.”

In recent years, most researchers agree that psoriasis causes the other immune system changes.

The reason why this is important is because it will lead future researchers to actually look at not only new treatments for psoriasis, but for links to other conditions associated with immune conditions.