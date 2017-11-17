Police Searching For Group Of Teens Following 3 Attacks Near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police and Temple University police are looking for a group of teens responsible for attacking three people near campus over the past 10 days.

In all three cases the victims were attacked and pushed to the ground, and the suspects didn’t take anything.

On Thursday evening during rush hour, a 15-year-old was walking near 16th and Oxford Streets when detectives say a group of teenagers struck him multiple times. He was rushed to a local hospital with multiple injuries.

Teen Charged In August Crash That Killed 17-Year-Old In Norristown

On Tuesday, authorities say a Temple student was walking near 17th and Oxford Streets when he was hit on the head with an unknown object. He was taken to the hospital.

Last week, a teenager beat Temple Junior Eli Glovas-Kurtz multiple times in the head with a pipe. Glovas-Kurtz, 20, was rushed to the hospital and spoke to Eyewitness News about the attack.

“I’d probably just ask why. They didn’t take anything from me. They just beat me,” Glovas-Kurtz said.

Authorities say the attack happened near 12th and Oxford Streets, just a block from campus about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

“The taller kid among the four turned to my side and just punched me in the back of the head,” he said.

Jesse Jackson Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease

After the punch, he was hit three times in the head with a pipe. He fell to the ground, but he was still conscious.

A law enforcement source tells Eyewitness News detectives are looking for witnesses or any surveillance video that may exist. Authorities believe all three attacks are likely related.

“It kind of speaks more of a depraved mindset where the thrill is actually committing the assault, where the assault isn’t a means to anything else,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told Eyewitness News.

If you have any information about this attack, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or Temple University Police. You can remain anonymous.