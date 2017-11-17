Teen Charged In August Crash That Killed 17-Year-Old In Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager has been charged in an accident that left a 17-year-old boy dead in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 16-year-old Kareem Samuel Jr. of Philadelphia has been charged after authorities say he was behind the wheel of the fatal accident on Aug. 3 in Norristown that claimed the life of 17-year-old Mark Thorne of Bala Cynwyd.

Authorities say the chain of events began when Norristown police responded to reports of suspicious activity on Buttonwood Street, but the driver of a white Hyundai Sonata there sped away before officers could ask for the car’s registration.

The DA’s office says the Hyundai driven by Kareem failed to stop at 10 stop signs, before running a red light at Hamilton and Main Streets at 55 mph. That’s when the vehicle collided with a black Suburban driven by an off-duty Montgomery County deputy sheriff.

Mark, who was in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Kareem attempted to flee from the scene but collapsed nearby.

Another passenger in the Hyundai, 20-year-old Dawud McKnight, fled the scene. Three other passengers — 19-year-old John Purdie III, 20-year-old Brian Walters, and a 17-year-old – were taken to Paoli Hospital.

Arrest warrants have been issued for McKnight, Purdie and Walters.

Kareem has been charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, burglary and other related charges.

He has been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.