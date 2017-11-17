Renovations Under Way Along Avenue of the Arts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “The Avenue of the Arts” is touting an infrastructure investment as it prepares for its 25th anniversary celebration next year.

Paul Beideman, President of the Avenue of the Arts organization, says the city is working with the group on renovations to seven areas along a stretch of Broad Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

“Replace intersections and the z-brick that are there, install LED lighting and new bus shelters. So it’s a significant investment to the tune of about $3 million that the city is making with the Avenue of the Arts,” said Beideman.

Beideman says the Avenue of the Arts contributes to the positive image of the city and the region.

He says the area attracts more than 2.5 million visitors a year and contributes more than a billion dollars a year to the region’s economy.