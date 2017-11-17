Hit-And-Run Driver Slams Into Parked Cars Then Has Trouble Fleeing

BREAKING: At Least 20 Injured After 5-Alarm Fire Rips Through West Chester Nursing Home| PHOTOS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a hit-and-run driver caught on camera pushing his car from the scene of the crime.

Surveillance video shows a driver smashing into parked cars on 19th and Tasker Streets in Point Breeze, around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

When the driver got out to assess the damage, his car started rolling backwards.

He tried to drive away, but the car wouldn’t budge.

Then out of desperation he literally got behind the car.

“You just see him pushing the car away or attempting to push the car away, and he never puts it in park and the car almost hits him. It’s just very, very strange,” said hit-and-run victim Michael Koziela. “You basically see him slam into my friend’s car and my car simultaneously.”

Three cars were damaged in the crash.

One of the driver’s side mirrors broke off and was found at the scene.

