Peddler’s Village Kicks Off 33rd Annual Gingerbread Competition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A holiday favorite is back at Peddler’s Village: the gingerbread competition.

And this year there’s a new creative category.

“Right behind us is a movie, reproduction of a movie or a TV, and let me tell you they did a great job,” said Justin Seery, of Peddler’s Village.

I mean because is it really Christmas until Hans Gruber falls off Nakatomi Plaza and someone makes it out of gingerbread.

Plus the holiday season can’t be complete until you recreate an iconic scene from the arguably the best Christmas comedy of all time movie: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Of course, there are traditional categories as well.

Lisa Viola of Warrington won for her highly detailed design.

The competition has also inspired JoAnne Jarin who owns the nearby Lucky Cupcake Company to host gingerbread house decorating parties this year.

“With the gingerbread competition we thought it was a great way to bring on the gingerbread events into play,” said Jarin.

The first party is tonight hosted by 11-year-old Girl Scout Emma Laswell.

She’s doing a fundraiser to get books and other supplies for children in need this time of year.

Laswell’s always been a fan of the gingerbread competition.

“So that kind of inspired me and it’s like something we do near Christmas,” she said.

To learn more about the competitions, CLICK HERE.

