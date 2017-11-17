National Adoption Day Ceremonies Across The Country, Including Mass Adoption In Camden

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Ceremonies are being held across America to mark the annual National Adoption Day.

In our area, dozens of children are getting forever homes today, including more than 40 in Camden County. A Sicklerville woman is adopting two of them.

Thirty-year-old Francesca Furfaro is a single woman who works with special needs children. She’s been a foster parent to dozens of kids, and already has one adopted child. Add two more today and a fourth in January.

“I don’t know how I do it some days,” Furfaro told KYW Newsradio. “I just get up and do it. And the kids are involved in activities also. They just keep me busy.”

Mind you, the process isn’t easy. Francesca’s had her heart broken more than a few times in the six years she’s been involved in foster care and now adoption.

But the love she gets back from the kids is more than enough payback for her.

“I just love what I do,” she added. “I love that I’m able to have these four children in my home and be able to watch them grow. Teach them stuff and everything.”

Her advice for those thinking about adoption? Go for it, and don’t give up.