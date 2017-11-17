Meek Mill Granted New Bail Hearing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia judge under fire for sending rapper Meek Mill to prison has granted him a new bail hearing.

Meek Mill is scheduled to appear before Judge Genece Brinkley on Nov. 27.

BREAKING: Just spoke to #MeekMill attorney. He will have a new bail hearing on November 27 in Philly. This will be in front of Judge Brinkley. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EFt1PHWJPE — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) November 17, 2017

Brinkley sentenced the rapper to two to four years in prison for violating his probation. Mill goes back 10 years with Brinkley — all stemming from 2008 when he was convicted on gun and distribution charges.

There were positive tests for narcotics numerous times, according to evidence from probation officers.

The sentence came as a surprise after prosecutors recommended Mill not be imprisoned for the probation violations, noting he’s been off drugs since January and has complied with most requirements of probation. But Brinkley says she’s been trying to help Mill for about a decade and that he just does whatever he wants.

Brinkley is currently being investigated by the FBI. Sources say federal investigators are probing Brinkley’s conduct in and out of the courtroom.

Mill’s attorney, Brian McMonagle, has asked Brinkley to recuse herself, claiming she has stepped out of her judicial bounds numerous times.

Among the examples cited was the judge suggesting Mill record a version of the Boyz II Men song “On Bended Knee” and specifically mention the judge in it. The lawyer says after Mill declined, the judge replied: “Suit yourself.”