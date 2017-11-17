A Messy Marathon Weekend, Early Look At Thanksgiving Shows Cold Temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Most of November has been cold across the region but we got a quick reprieve from those cooler temperatures on Thursday afternoon.

However, as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend we have cooler air settled over the area once again, and we are tracking a storm system that could drop some rain showers on us on Saturday as well as a couple of snowflakes from time-to-time, as well.

The low pressure system that will spawn the rain showers on Saturday will start to work into the area tonight but the precipitation is not likely to start until into the afternoon on Saturday.

This means that the Temple football game, which starts at noon should at least be dry at kickoff before it becomes damp in the second half.

As for the Marathon weekend, which kicks off on Saturday morning with the half marathon at 7:30 a.m, it should also be a dry race.

However it will be cool and breezy throughout the Half Marathon, it looks like at this point.

The Full Marathon on Sunday is a bit of a different story. The Full’s starting gun goes off at 7 a.m., and everyone running Sunday morning should be on the lookout for rainy and windy conditions with temperatures that are cool but not overly cold just yet. The good news for Sunday is that the rain showers will taper off throughout race time and a few rays of sunshine will break through the clouds as well.

However, the winds will still be strong even after the rain showers clear off. Expect temperatures to remain on the colder side throughout the race on Sunday as well. While the conditions on Sunday will slowly improve as the day goes on, a few snowflakes or even an isolated snow shower could develop in the Poconos, in the first half of the day. Snow should not be too much of a concern though over the course of the entire Sunday.

The next week is a huge travel week for many people with the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and then Black Friday as well. A look into the end of the next week right now shows that for the most part it really looks as though Wednesday Thursday and Friday should all remain dry.

The way the pattern sets up for the end of the week however, it is more than likely to remain cold all the way through the holiday and into the weekend as well.