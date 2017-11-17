Officer Saves Life Of Hockey Player Suffering From Heart Attack On Ice

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean County police officer jumped into action to save the life of a hockey player suffering from an apparent heart attack earlier this week.
It happened Wednesday night during at the Winding River Park Rink.
According to the Manchester Township Police Department, 8-year veteran Officer Brian Volk immediately began CPR when his fellow hockey player collapsed on the ice.
“We’re thankful to report that the man was transported to the hospital and is currently recovering. Even when off duty, our officers are ready to assist the public when called upon,” the police department posted on their Facebook page.
Great job Officer Volk!