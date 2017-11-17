Officer Saves Life Of Hockey Player Suffering From Heart Attack On Ice

By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: Local TV

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)  — An Ocean County police officer jumped into action to save the life of a hockey player suffering from an apparent heart attack earlier this week.

It happened Wednesday night during at the Winding River Park Rink.

According to the Manchester Township Police Department, 8-year veteran Officer Brian Volk immediately began CPR when his fellow hockey player collapsed on the ice.

WATCH: Trooper Saves Choking Man In New Jersey

“We’re thankful to report that the man was transported to the hospital and is currently recovering. Even when off duty, our officers are ready to assist the public when called upon,” the police department posted on their Facebook page.

Great job Officer Volk!

More from Brandon Longo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch