‘Made In Philadelphia’ Holiday Market Pops Up Outside City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re planning to head over to the Christmas Village at LOVE Park at any point this holiday season, a similar attraction kicks off this weekend nearby.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is designed to compliment the popular Christmas Village, with one major difference.

“Christmas Village, there’s a focus in international products, and international vendors, especially German vendors,” explains Corinna Breuer. “Here we just have people from the Philadelphia area with products from the Philadelphia area.

Breuer works for both Christmas Village and the Holiday Market. The latter, she says, features over 50 vendors spread out throughout Dilworth Park.

“They sell arts, jewelry, clothes, every thing you can imagine, and they are all from the Philadelphia area,” she says.

And talk about appealing to the senses…

“You will smell different food products like pretzels, sweets,” Breuer says, “there will be holiday sounds, we have the great light show at City Hall, you will see our Herrnhut Stars on top of our tents.”



Plus, in the heart of the City Hall Courtyard, a giant carousel with reindeer joining the horses this year.

There’s no charge to browse the Made In Philadelphia Holiday Market.

“Come here, see what great products we have here,” adds Breuer, “we have amazing food, so just come by, warm up with a little hot chocolate, and get into the Christmas mood.”

The market is open through New Year’s Day. For more information, CLICK HERE.