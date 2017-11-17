KYW Newsradio Has New Corporate Partner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — KYW Newsradio has a new corporate owner.

Attentive listeners may notice that KYW Newsradio’s top-of-the-hour ID is a little different.

“The news authority in Philadelphia. Now, an Entercom station.”

Entercom has acquired KYW Newsradio’s parent CBS Radio to become the nation’s second-largest radio company, with more than 200 stations. Entercom CEO David Field welcomed new employees in a video.

“Entercom is the number one creator of live, original local audio content in the United States.”

Senior Vice President and Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff says listeners may not notice.

“This transition will be seamless for the listener and the advertiser.”

But he says as a radio-only company, Entercom has a passion for a medium that reaches 93 percent of Americans.

Yadgaroff expects KYW’s partnership with CBS3 to continue.

“We’ve worked hard to build a strong relationship with our TV partner with CBS3, and we expect that to continue into the future. All of the collaboration and synergies you see are in place.”

Entercom now owns six Philadelphia stations: WIP, WTDY, WXTU, WPHT, WOGL, and KYW Newsradio.